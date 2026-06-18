India News | Our Fight is Ongoing, Rebel MPs Will Be Disqualified: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday launched a sharp attack on rebel MPs and said they've violated the party whip and legal action will be taken against them.

The six rebel MPs did not come for the party's parliamentary party meeting today in its office in the Parliament complex.

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He accused the party rebels of hiding.

"If their direction is different, then the Speaker of the Lok Sabha will decide. These people haven't come forward yet. I don't know where they've hidden. These people who used to consider themselves Shiv Sainiks are cowardly. Shiv Sainiks aren't that cowardly. These people consider themselves Shiv Sainiks, and where have they gone to hide? In Jaipur. Now, they've violated the whip, which means they've broken the party's orders, and legal action will be taken against them," he told ANI.

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"And all these MPs will be disqualified; no one can save them. Our fight is ongoing. And as long as these corrupt, dishonest people exist in politics, the fight will continue. Shinde will say that Trump is also coming into our party, we gave him fifty crores. He can say anything. Let him say," he added.

Raut said the party draws inspiration from Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Shiv Sena has completed 60 years. And Balasaheb Thackeray's birth centenary is going on. Tomorrow is a very important day for us, and we are not disappointed. We always draw inspiration from Balasaheb Thackeray. We will continue to fight until the evil is eradicated," he said.

Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje and Raut attended the part's parliamentary party meeting.

MPs Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure remained absent despite a whip.

Raut said disqualification proceedings will be initiated. "They will be given a show-cause notice, answers will be sought, and we will move towards disqualifying their membership," he said.

Officials also confirmed that security has been increased at the residences and offices of six rebel MPs due to reported threats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)