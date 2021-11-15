New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Sanjay Arora on Monday asserted that the force's preparation on Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "fantastic and it is prepared for any eventuality".

Senior Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, Sanjay Arora, who took charge of the ITBP chief in August end, also said the force is engaged in all kinds of necessary developments like infrastructure and is ready to deal with upcoming winter challenges which as per reports will stay more long compared to previous years.

"ITBP is always prepared for every field whether it is sports, training or operation. Our preparation on LAC is very good and we are prepared for any eventuality," Arora said on the sidelines of an event arranged by the force to award its archers who swept all trophies at the 10th All India Police Archery Championship (AIPAC-2021) and won 41 medals.

Asked over reports regarding China's preparation on the LAC, the 1988-batch IPS, who will remain as ITBP chief till July 31, 2025, said: "We are also engaged in all kinds of necessary developments like infrastructure, and also doing preparation for winters."

Speaking on the ITBP's preparation in the wake of the winter season, Arora said: "ITBP is always ready with all its preparation for winter before September every year. Now, we are fully prepared to deal with challenges in this winter season. From stocking (of food, ration and other eatables) to accommodation and infrastructure, we complete all our preparations before winter."

On a question regarding preparations on the LAC in terms of China's presence on another side of the border, Arora asserted, "China is a country like us (India). Our (ITBP) morale is always high and we are always ready for everything."

On preparedness of Integrated Check Posts on the LAC, Arora said that the criteria of success is not static, it always changes because of dynamic technology.

"There will be better technology compared to present arrangements and will move on accordingly. This is a continuous dynamic process in which ITBP keeps moving forward based on the best research," he added.

The ITBP chief also said that India's road connectivity to the posts is also increasing day by day.

Giving details about the Archery Championship, Arora said the ITBP won 41 out of 111 medals in all categories of the Archery Championship which is almost 38 per cent. "One-third of the total medals were won by one force (ITBP) only," he added.

As far as preparation is concerned, Arora said it is started long ago.

"We have our sports policy and we start the process from the very beginning of recruitment time. We identify the talents from the time of their recruitment and then we ensure their best training, counselling and motivation. After these rigorous processes, the talents participate in tournaments. This is a very long journey which has now achieved its ultimate goal in the form of such a huge number of medals," the ITBP Director-General said.

A total of 23 members of the central archery team of ITBP participated in the championship out of which 18 have won medals including 18 Golds, 11 Silver and 12 Bronze medals in Recurve, Indian and Compound rounds of the Championship. The ITBP also won the overall championship trophy, men's and women's championship trophies as well.

Arora awarded the medalists and their coach with DG's insignias and cash rewards as per sports policy of the force for their exemplary performance at the championship which was held from November 9 to 13 in Greater Noida.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP is deployed to guard the extreme borders of the nation from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. For continuous deployment in snowy regions, the jawans of ITBP are known as 'Himveers'. (ANI)

