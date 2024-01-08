Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over the Monday meeting of administrative secretaries here today said that more than 65,000 mutation cases have been disposed of till now, said an official statement from Government of Himachal.

It was the first time that such Lok Adalats were held in the State due to the initiative of the Government. The first Lok Adalat was held in the last week of October 2023 and thereby again in December 2023 and now on 4th and 5th January 2024, wherein 11,420 mutation cases and 1217 partition cases were settled.

The Chief Minister said that the fourth Revenue Lok Adalat would be held on 30th and 31st January 2024. He said that it was for the first time that 200 per cent disposal rate of partition cases was observed as 3544 partition cases were attested from 3rd December, 2023 to 5th January 2024 against the 1823 new cases which came for disposal for the same period.

There was an overwhelming response to the Revenue Lok Adalats and the State Government has accorded priority to settle the pending revenue cases in time bound manner, said Sh. Sukhu and added that the present State Government was committed to offer quality services to the people of the State at their doorsteps.

The Government was also making concerted efforts to strengthen the tourism infrastructure in the State. The Chief Minister directed to offer the facilities to QR Code Payments at all the Tourism Hotels, Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan and Rest Houses of various departments of the State Government. He directed the tourism department to improve the customers' services being offered to the tourists as well.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has introduced the first phase of Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna, offering e taxis permits to the youth of the State in order to provide self-employment avenues. He also reviewed the status of e-charging stations being set up to facilitate the e-vehicle owners. He said that this step would go a long way in preserving the clean environment of the State and making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by 31st March, 2026.

The Chief Minister said that the second phase under this Yojna is also under way offering solar power projects of 100 kw, 200kw and 500 kw to the Himachali youth by providing them financial assistance to start their self-employment ventures. He said that under the scheme, the beneficiary will have to pay just 10 percent of the amount as security deposit whereas 70% bank loan will be facilitated by the Government and the government will also provide 30% equity.

He directed to formulation of a scheme for offering minimum assured income to the farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna. CM also reviewed the ambitious projects of various departments and directed them to complete them in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

