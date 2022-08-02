Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the BJP is a national party which emphasises nationalism and there is no question of discrimination against anyone.

"Ours is a national party. Nationalism is our stand. There is no question of discrimination against anyone," Bommai told reporters in Davangere.

Referring to the protests over the murder of a BJYM worker, he said a sense of confidence is building among them as the investigation is progressing. "Our police would certainly nab the killers. I am confident about it," he said.

On allegations of opposition parties, he said "the leaders of previous regimes should introspect on their conduct over such issues,'" he added.

On July 26, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada.

The Chief Minister said he will hold a meeting with the state Health Minister on Tuesday.

"We have taken the Monkeypox infections seriously. The meeting with the Health minister and officials would take decisions on screening of passengers coming from outside and arrangements for treatment," Bommai said.

