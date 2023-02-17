Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday initiated the 16th phase of the inauguration and ground-breaking for 19 projects in the state, said that the vision is to enable faster conversion of investment intents to grounding and provide unmatched facilitation and support to industries.

As per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the investment intent for these projects was received during Make in Odisha Conclave 2022.

These 19 projects, which would cost Rs 1650 crore, are expected to create 4500 plus employment opportunities across sectors like plastic, seafood processing, manufacturing, tourism, IT and ESDM, refractory, agro and food processing, pharmaceuticals and steel downstream.

Speaking on occasion, Chief Minister said, "Over the years, Odisha has fast emerged as a major manufacturing hub in the country for sectors ranging from Metal and Minerals to Chemical & Petrochemicals and Food Processing, among others. We have shifted from a resource-dependent, mineral-based industrial development to more rapid, broad-based and inclusive economic growth across diverse sectors."

He assured to provide required support to the investors looking to explore Odisha as a potential investment destination and also provide the best of opportunities for its people to grow.

He further said, "My government has always endeavored to provide a hassle-free and prompt business environment for the investors in Odisha. Our focus on the 5T philosophy in transforming the industrial sector has further strengthened the industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation in the State."

The recently organized Make in Odisha Conclave- 2022 was an outstanding success as the event was attended by Business Leaders and Industry Delegates from different sectors, across the country, and the event could attract investment intentions of Rs 10 lakh crore to Odisha, generating potential for employing around 10 lakh people in the state, he added.

Welcoming the industries to Odisha, Industries Minister Pratap Dev said that Odisha is slated to be the next manufacturing hub of the country.

The state under the direction of the Chief Minister has been providing every possible support to industries, he added. (ANI)

