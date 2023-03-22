Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): TDP national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday said the people have already hinted at a change at the helm of the state administration, if the outcome of the recent elections to the Legislative Council is any indication.

Addressing party supporters on the sidelines of the Sobhakruth Ugadi celebrations at the TDP headquarters in the state capital, Amravati, the TDP chief said, "The people's verdict in the elections to the Legislative Council has come as a shock to many in the state."

"People voted against this dictatorial government despite threats issued and problems created for them," said Naidu.

"The ruling party leaders, who are expected to perform as per the public opinion are functioning most irresponsibly. The verdict given in the latest Council elections, the people of the State made it amply clear that activities of such leaders are no longer acceptable," he added.

While saying his only wish is for the people to be happy and prosperous, the former CM said that they were saddled with a raft of problems, topping which are the skyrocketing prices of essentials and a largescale increase in taxes.

Stating that the astrologers have predicted a further hike in prices of essential commodities in the coming year, Naidu called upon party leaders and activists to stand with the people.

The TDP supremo said, "Telugus are holding high positions in various fields across the globe. I pray to the Almighty that the Telugu community live happily and prosper."

Naidu also felicitated the pundits, including Pulapula Venkata Phanikumar Sarma, at the event. (ANI)

