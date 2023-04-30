Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the biggest scam in the country has surfaced in the state in the leasing of Outer Ring Road.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy said, "The biggest scam in the country is behind the leasing of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Around Rs 1,000 crore changed hands in the lease transaction."

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: India Brings Back Another Batch of 229 People From Violence-Hit Sudan.

"The ORR, which is estimated to grow at least 10 per cent annually, with an income of at least Rs 30,000 crore, has been pledged to the Mumbai company for Rs 7,380 crore," he added.

Reddy informed that earlier it was mentioned that Rs 10,000 crores of income will come through the lease, but later it was reduced to Rs 8-9,000 crores.

Also Read | Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains in State, 'Orange' Alert in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur.

"It is said that initially, Rs 10 thousand crores of income will come through the lease. Later it has been said 8-9 thousand crores. Now Rs 7380 crores have been received. What is the hidden agenda in this matter?" he said.

Reddy alleged that Former CS Somesh Kumar and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Arvind Kumar are committing extortion in this case.

"The entire matter relating to the ORR lease was under the supervision of Somesh Kumar and signed by Arvind Kumar. The incoming government will review any decisions taken six months before the government steps down. Chief Minister's son KT Rama Rao, Somesh Kumar and Arvind Kumar are committing extortion in this case," he said.

"The Congress party will not accept this decision under any circumstances. This matter is being looked into deeply. When we come to power, we will first investigate them. The management will also have to go to jail in this regard," he added.

Demanding clarification regarding the companies which have collected the ORR toll, Reddy said, "The Congress party would review all the decisions of Somesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Jayesh Ranjan. We demand to clarify which companies have collected the ORR toll from 2018 and whether it was given to them in the form of tender or nomination."

"For the last four years, ORR toll collection has been given to Eagle Infra. ORR collects Rs two crore toll per day. KTR has committed corruption on a large scale by extending it year after year without the need for a tender. KTR and co used the Outer Ring Road as a source of income. Somesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Jayesh Ranjan have contributed to this," he added.

Reddy also alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's family thought of using this income permanently and decided to commit 30 years to a private company under the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) system.

"KCR's family thought of using this income permanently. They decided to commit 30 years to a private company under the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) system, realizing that there would be no profit for their family," he said.

"The Outer Ring Road has been pledged to a private company by KTR. The government has sold the Ring Road, in a way, which generates thousands of crores of revenue, to the private sector," he added.

Demanding Bharatiya Janata Party's action on decisions taken by the state government, Reddy said, "Why is the BJP silent on such decisions taken by the state government? If KCR is selling people's property then why Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy are not responding? BJP leaders should also respond to this issue."

"After Congress came to power in 2004, an International Airport was built in the state. Outer Ring Road has been built as a symbol of the city of Hyderabad. For this Rs 6696 crores had been spent by the previous state government. Congress constructed the Outer Ring Road with International standards. If investments are coming to Telangana, it is because of the infrastructure like Airport and Outer Ring Road," he added.

TPCC Chief mentioned that the government is taking advantage of what is available and using it as an investment, and they'll complain about the same to all investigating agencies including the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"The government is taking advantage of what is available and using it as an investment. We will complain to all investigating agencies including ED, CBI and Central Vigilance on the tender procedures. In fact, earlier it conspired to be given to Adani," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)