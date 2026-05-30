India News | Outgoing Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Reviews Public Complaints at Kaveri Residence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday listened to public grievances and received complaints from the public at his Kaveri residence.

The continuous engagement with citizens comes just days after the Congress veteran tendered his resignation to pave the way for a transition in the state leadership.

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On Thursday, Siddaramaiah stepped down as Chief Minister of Karnataka, submitting his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan, saying the decision was taken "voluntarily" on the suggestion of the Congress high command.

Following this, the Karnataka Congress is set to hold a crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru today at 4 PM amid ongoing organisational deliberations, leadership speculation, and continued political sparring over the internal dynamics of the ruling party.

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The CLP meeting comes after Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Karnataka Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the CLP meeting will be held in Bengaluru in the presence of party observers, who will later consult the Congress high command before a final decision is taken on leadership and organisational matters.

"A CLP meeting will be held in Bengaluru tomorrow at 4 PM. Our two observers will arrive. We will conduct the CLP meeting in their presence, and subsequently, they will take a call after consulting with the High Command," Shivakumar told reporters in the national capital.

He further clarified that decisions regarding Rajya Sabha nominations and other organisational appointments, including MLCs, rest entirely with the party leadership in New Delhi.

"We will release our list alongside those of other states. That is the information I have received. They (party high command) will inform you. This does not fall within my jurisdiction. The party high command will decide on this matter--even in the case of MLCs," he said.

On the question of leadership transition and his possible elevation as Chief Minister, Shivakumar said he was not aware of any timeline and indicated that the decision would be taken after the election of the CLP leader.

"I still do not know when they will elect the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Then we will discuss," he added.

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met the top brass of the Congress leaders in the national capital on Friday and held discussions over the next cabinet reshuffle in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)