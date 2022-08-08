New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Outgoing Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu is known across political circles for making funny comments. Even in a tense situation, he produced his one-liners to lift the boring mood of the lawmakers.

Once he was asked about his interest in becoming the Rashtrapati and his one-liner surprised everybody when he said that he is "Ushapati" (the husband of Usha) who is his better half.

Regarding the working of the Parliament, he once said: "In parliament, either you should talk out or walk out but what is happening is a frequent breakout. If this continues, democracy will be all out".

About former PM Manmohan Singh's dispensation, his punchline was: "PM presides, Madam decides. In the BJP, the president presides and the team decides." Another witty one-liner: "Left can never be right." "Learn, earn and return," Naidu said on students going abroad for higher studies.

He once said about politics: "Some political parties work on a three-principle formula: "Election, selection, and collection." About his party loyalty, Naidu said, "Nation first, the party next and self last."

On the Congress party's attitude during the NDA regime, Naidu said, "Country is moving forward, Congress is looking backwards and their situation is awkward."

Sharing his thoughts on the mental state of contemporary politicians, he once said: Their sole aim, if possible is to become President, otherwise Dissident, if that is also not possible, become a Resident.

