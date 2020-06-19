Puducherry June 19 (PTI) People who had arrived in Puduchery since beginning of this month from other states must register themselves with the nearest Primary Health Centres (PHCs), by Saturday, the government said citing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Puducherry District Collector T Arun said in a release despite several steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory there has been a sudden spike in the number of cases and the fatalities since recently because of people arriving from other states.

It has been noticed that a large number of people from other States had entered Puducherry without valid e-passes and had been found to be chiefly responsible for the rise in number of infections in the Union Territory.

Hence all those who had come to Puducherry since this month beginning should register themselves with the PHCs in the vicinity of their places of residence on June 20.

"If there is default on the party of anyone from other States to comply with this, criminal action would be taken against them," the Collector warned.

All the PHCs had been asked to maintain separate records for collection of details of outsiders and their health status should be specifically highlighted in the register.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the territorial assembly V P Sivakolundhu has clamped restrictions on the entry of people into the premises of the House and also their visit to the offices of Chief Minister and other Ministers housed on the precincts of the Assembly here.

An official source said these restrictions had been enforced to prevent possible spread of the infection through visitors if they are permitted without prior permission.

All those visiting the Assembly should confirm that they had prior permission, should enter the details of their names, addresses, mobile numbers and purpose of visits to the offices of Chief Minister and other Ministers.

