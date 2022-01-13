Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Authorities have seized over 1.27 lakh litres of liquor worth over Rs 2.85 crore and 2,527 kilograms of cannabis valued at Rs 8.3 crore since the imposition of the model code of conduct in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, a poll official said on Thursday.

Also, over 30,35,627 lakh political campaign items were removed from government properties and private land, said state's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla.

Giving details, Shukla said 1,27,176 litres of liquor worth over Rs 2.85 crore and 2,527 kg cannabis worth Rs 8.3 crore has been seized in different districts of the state.

He said the police have so far got 3,63,900 licensed arms deposited, while 151 licences have been confiscated and 445 cancelled.

Uttar Pradesh is going to polls in seven phases. The polling will start on February 10 and culminate on March 7.

The model code of conduct, which is a set of guidelines of the Election Commission, is in force in the state currently.

