Bhubaneswar, Jul 30 (PTI) As many as 1,28,019 cases are pending for disposal for over 15 years in different courts including the Orissa High Court.

This was stated by Odisha's Law Minister Jagannath Saraka on Saturday while replying to a question of BJD member S R Patnaik in the Assembly.

"A total of 18,79,226 cases are pending for trial at various lower courts and in Orissa High Court. Of the total pending cases, 1,28,019 are more than 15 years old,” the minister said.

The Law minister said that with approval from Orissa High Court, the state government is taking steps to run Civil Judge-cum-JMFC Court at all blocks in the state in a phased manner for speedy disposal of cases.

This apart, the minister said steps are being taken to increase the number of judges for the purpose.

