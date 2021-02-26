New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): With 2,84,297 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) on the 42nd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, the total number of vaccination crossed 1.37 crores in the country, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,37,56,940 vaccine doses were given through 2,89,320 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today.

"These include 66,37,049 (76.6 per cent)HCWs who have taken the first dose and 22,04,083 (62.9 per cent) HCWs who have taken the second dose, along with 49,15,808 (47.7 per cent) FLWs (first dose)," the Ministry stated in a release.

While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2, The second dose of vaccine is being administered from February 13.

"Total 2,84,297 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm today, the forty-second day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which, 1,13,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 1,71,089 HCWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight. 10,405 sessions were held till 6 pm today," it said.

Five states that recorded the highest number of vaccinations are Uttar Pradesh (73,434), West Bengal (38,522), Gujarat (35,540), Karnataka (21,459) and Maharashtra (18,190), said the Health Ministry.

Six States/UTs have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of the registered HCWs and FLWs for the first dose. These are -Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Seven States have vaccinated more than 80 per cent HCWs of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are - Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On the other hand, Four States/UT have reported less than 50 per cent coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Nagaland, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry

"Seven States have registered more than 60 per cent coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, Eight States/UT have reported less than 30 per cent coverage of registered FLWs for the first dose. These are Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Puducherry," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, total 51 persons have been hospitalised so far. This comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations.

"Of the 51 cases of hospitalisation till date, 27 were discharged after treatment, while twenty-three persons died and one person is under treatment. In the last 24 hours, no new event of hospitalisation has been reported," it said.

Total 46 deaths have been recorded to date. These comprise 0.0004 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Of the 46, 23 persons died in the hospital while 23 deaths are recorded outside the hospital.No case of serious/severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI)/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date," the Ministry said.

From March 1, 2021, COVID-19 vaccination will be extended to people aged 60 years and above and those aged 45 years and above with comorbidities. (ANI)

