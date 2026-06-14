India News | Over 1.43 Crore Science Enthusiasts and Students Have Visited Gujarat Science City Since 2006

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): Gujarat Science City, located in Ahmedabad, stands as a glorious and inspiring achievement among the unprecedented developmental works undertaken in Gujarat.

As a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making science and technology accessible to every section of society, Gujarat Science City occupies a prominent position among the country's leading science centres. Equipped with world-class facilities, the centre has emerged as a global symbol of knowledge, innovation, and progress, a release said.

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From 2006 to May 2026, more than 1.43 crore science enthusiasts and students have visited Science City, seeking to understand, experience, and learn science through close interaction and exploration.

Gujarat Science City was established on August 10, 1999. During Narendra Modi's tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the development journey of this institution gained further momentum through extensive efforts towards modernization and expansion.

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Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and through the continuous efforts of Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia, internationally acclaimed scientific attractions such as the Aviation and Defence Gallery, Human and Biological Science Gallery, and Unleashing the Digital Future Gallery are set to be added to Science City in the coming period, the release said.

Major Attractions for Students and Science Enthusiasts are Aquatic Gallery, Astronomy and Space Science Gallery, Robotics Gallery, IMAX 3D Theatre, Multimedia Laser and Fountain Show, Planet Earth, Nature Park, Energy Education Park, Life Science Park, Aviation and Defence Gallery, and Human and Biological Science Gallery.

Ashish Soni, Scientist/Engineer, SAC ISRO, said, "Science and space have always been subjects of great curiosity for me. The way the 'Astronomy and Space Science Gallery' has been developed fulfils the curiosity and thirst for knowledge of every individual, especially students. I felt extremely delighted after visiting this gallery and take pride in the fact that such a magnificent facility is available at our very own Science City in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt best wishes for its bright future! I am truly happy to share that this initiative is significantly enhancing the knowledge and understanding of everyone."

Deepesh Kedia, an Indian Administrative Service officer, said it is his first visit to the Space Gallery, and the experience has been beyond my expectations.

"I believe that every student in the state should get an opportunity to experience the planetarium, as it presents the entire history of the universe in a concise and effective manner. The educators here also explained various complex subjects in a simple and understandable way. Congratulations to the developers for creating such an exceptional gallery."

Ashish, a visitor, said before entering this place, I never imagined that it would be so amazing.

"No one should miss the opportunity to visit this place. Visitors get to discover and learn many new things here."

Gujarat Science City stands as a living example of the development vision of New India. Through visionary leadership, strategic planning, and continuous development, the success story created by Science City has become a proud achievement of the Gujarat Model, the release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)