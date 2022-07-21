New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): A total of 1,59,615 candidates were selected by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, popularly known as the IBPS, during 2020-21 and 2021-22, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Of the 1,59,615 candidates; 8,913 were recruited by UPSC; 97,914 by SSC and 52,788 by IBPS.

Laying a statement on the table of the Rajya Sabha, Singh mentioned that 96,601 candidates were recruited in 2020-2021. Of them, 4,214 were recruited by UPSC, 68,891 by SSC and 23,496 by IBPS.

Singh also said that 63,014 candidates were recruited in 2021-2022. Of them, 4,699 were recruited by UPSC, 29,023 by SSC and 29,292 by IBPS.

He further stated that recruitment in Central Government is a continuous process and it continued even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UPSC, SSC and IBPS have been conducting their examinations duly complying with all Covid-19 safety protocols, said the Minister.

On the issue of granting age relaxation and extra attempts to candidates for the Civil Services Examination (CSE), due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister said, "the matter was also brought before the Supreme Court of India vide Writ Petitions by CSE aspirants."

Based on the judgments passed by the Supreme Court of India, he said, the matter was considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding the number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the Civil Services Examination.

"As regards examinations to be conducted by SSC for the examinations being advertised in the year 2022, the SSC has decided to fix a crucial date for determining age as on January 1 this year.

"In the normal course, the crucial date for determining age for these examinations would have been August 1, 2022, or January 1, 2023, depending on the schedule of conduct of Tier-II Examination. As regards the Banking Sector, since each year exams were conducted, the issue of age relaxation is not applicable," Singh added. (ANI)

