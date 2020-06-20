New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Over 1.5 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel participated in a yoga webinar session on the eve of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, officials said on Saturday.

The webinar was addressed by Dr H R Nagendra, the chancellor of Swami Vivekanand Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (SVYASA) university.

The Bengaluru-based university was founded in 2002 by Nagendra and it is the world's first yoga research university.

"The webinar was streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and a satellite-based internal platform of the force. An estimated over 1.5 lakh personnel apart from their family members participated," a CRPF spokesperson said

A cyclic medication technique was also administered during the hour-long session, he said.

The session was planned to mark the International Day of Yoga on Sunday, which will be observed indoors this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari issued a statement and urged the personnel to practice 'Yoga at home' and 'Yoga with family' while sticking to the guidelines of the AYUSH ministry.

The country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel has 1,100 master trainers for yoga and it had made this physical activity mandatory during its various training courses, about four years ago.

It is the lead internal security force of the country undertaking anti-Naxal operations in various Left Wing Extremism affected states and counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir Valley.

