New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said 1,70,19,854 balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The ministry said more than 38.18 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and union territories so far.

"More than 38.18 crore (38,18,97,610) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 23,80,080 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 36,48,77,756 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," the health ministry said.

Furthermore, more than 23,80,080 vaccine doses are in the pipeline.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. (ANI)

