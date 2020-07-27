Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Over one lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, informed state's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

Speaking here at a press conference on Monday, Prasad said, "Yesterday, 1,06,962 COVID-19 samples were tested in the state. As of now, no state in the country has done per day testing in such amount."

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Govt Extends Ongoing Lockdown in COVID-Hit Areas: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

He added that the total count of samples tested for coronavirus to date in the state stood at 19,41,259.

According to data from the Uttar Pradesh government, 3,578 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Cross 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases as Surge in Infections Continue in South India.

"1,192 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours. The total number of discharged persons in the state has climbed to 42,833. As many as 31 people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the death toll stood at 1,456. The active cases in the state are 26,204," the state government said in a statement.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to ramp up COVID-19 testing in the state and take the number of tests per day to 1 lakh by July 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)