India News | Over 1 Lakh Students Downloaded Admit Cards Ahead of NEET-UG 2026 Re-exam: NTA

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): As the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam approaches, around one lakh students have downloaded their admit cards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

In an X post, NTA on Sunday acknowledged a load on the servers, while stressing that the teams are working to ensure that all the candidates are able to download their admit cards.

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"Around 100,000 students have already downloaded their Admit Cards. The functionality of verifying your Bank Account details for refund, after logging in with 2-factor authentication, is in the interest of students only. There is load on our servers, but our teams are working to ensure that all candidates are able to download their Admit Cards," the NTA said.

https://x.com/NTA_Exams/status/2066208129239732316?s=20

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Earlier on Friday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the NTA has decided to provide an additional 15 minutes to NEET candidates who are appearing for a re-exam. He assured students that the examination scheduled for June 21 will be conducted in a well-organised manner.

Speaking to reporters at Raja Bhoj Airport, Pradhan said, "The NEET exam will be held again on June 21. Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students: have faith and focus on your studies. The NEET exam will be conducted in a very organised manner on the 21st. I appeal to everyone through you; the cooperation of society is needed. The NTA has decided to grant them an additional 15 minutes."

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan reviewed preparedness for the re-examination in a meeting with the NTA Director General.

During the review, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need to ensure a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders.

NEET-UG 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country. (ANI)

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