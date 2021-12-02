New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Over 10 crore unorganised workers have been registered on the e-SHRAM portal as on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labour and Employment informed.

The portal was created by the Directorate of Labour welfare on August 26 this year to register unorganised workers such as migrant workers, construction workers, gig workers, platform workers, domestic workers, street vendors etc, who are seeded to AADHAR.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 88 Thousand Metric Tons of Paddy Purchased from Farmers in State.

As per a press release of the ministry, West Bengal leads the states of maximum registration followed by Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

"e-SHRAM is the reflection of the commitment of Prime Minister who believes in 'Sabka saat sabka vikas or sabka vishwas'," it read.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 165 Terrorists Killed, 14 Apprehended by Security Forces in 2021, Says Govt.

In future, as per the ministry, more than 38 crores labourers will be benefitted from this social security scheme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)