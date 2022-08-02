Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police arrested 115 people and seized 278 vehicles in a crackdown against illegal mining from July 22 to 31, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said they registered 191 cases in the statewide action against illegal mining.

A total of 115 people were arrested and 278 vehicles seized, he said, adding that 12,616 tonnes illegally mined gravel, stone and sand were seized.

The officer said on Monday, they registered 29 cases and arrested 16 people besides recovering 317.45 tonnes of gravel, 38 tonnes of stone, four tonnes of soil. Forty-two vehicles were also seized.

