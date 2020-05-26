India News | Over 100 New COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka, State Tally Reaches 2,283

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26 (ANI): A total of 101 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the total count to 2,283 in the state.

"101 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka between 5 pm yesterday and 5 pm today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 2283 and 44 deaths (2 due to 'non-COVID-19' cause)," State Health Department said in a statement.

Out of the total cases in the state, 1489 cases are still active.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 1,45,380 cases with 4,167 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

