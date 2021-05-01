Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], May 1 (ANI): Over 100 villagers, including children fell sick after consuming lassi here at Kurti village under Padia block on Friday night, informed the Malkangiri District Magistrate.

The condition of 20 people is critical and a medical team has been to the village, the official said.

"The incident took place when villagers visited a weekly market and consumed lassi. However, after returning home, most of them complained of severe stomach ache and started vomiting," a villager told ANI.

"Those critical were shifted to a nearby hospital. More than 100 people were admitted to Padia CHC, Covid care center and some at nearby hospitals. The condition of 20 people is critical. We have sent a medical team to the village. Some doctors were also called from Malkangiri District Hospital as the number of ill persons is increasing," Malkangiri District Magistrate Yadula Vijay said on Saturday after visiting Padia CHC.

A doctor treating the patients said the condition of most of the villagers was stable. "The number of ill persons is increasing still now. DM Yadula Vijay has given an order to inquire about the matter to CDMO Malkangiri." (ANI)

