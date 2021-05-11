Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 11 (ANI): More than 1000 healthcare workers have been found infected with COVID in the last 10 days in Kerala, said state Medical Officers' body on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr T N Suresh, general secretary of Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association said, "The number of COVID cases is increasing day by day in the state and that at an alarming rate. About 4.5 lakh patients are currently under treatment in the state. More and more health care workers are turning into patients. Over the last 10 days, more than 1000 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus."

"We request the government to improve the health resources and utilise these resources more effectively," Dr Suresh added.

As many as 27,487 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Monday.

"The positivity rate of the state stands at 27.56 per cent. There were 65 deaths due to COVID in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,978," the department said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)