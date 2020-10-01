Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) For the second time in a week, Karnataka recorded more than 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6.11 lakh while 130 deaths saw the toll nearly touching 9,000.

The day also saw 7,144 patients getting discharged after recovery and the active cases stood at 1,10,412, the health department said.

The number of samples tested in the state inched toward the 50 lakh mark. On Thursday, a total of 96,588 tests were done, taking the cumulative to 49,97,671.

Out of 10,070 cases reported on Thursday, a total of 4,853 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone.

Cumulatively 6,11,837 COVID-19 positive cases had been confirmed in the state and it included 8,994 deaths and 4,92,412 discharges, the department said in its bulletin.

Of the active cases, 1,09,601 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals, while 811 in the intensive care units.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 41 of the total 130 deaths, followed by Mysuru (25), Dakshina Kannada (11) and others.

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI), the bulletin said.

Dakshina Kannada 493 cases, Ballari 486, Hassan 383, Bagalkote 336, Udupi 275, Tumakuru 274, Mandya 266, Vijayapura 257 were among the districts which accounted for higher number of fresh cases.

Bengaluru Urban topped districts in both positive cases and discharges -- 2,37,516 and 1,85,063 respectively. Mysuru has 34,619 positive cases and Ballari 32,015.

In recoveries, Ballari came second at 28,911 followed by Mysuru at 27,393.

As many as 46,960 samples were tested on Thursday using the rapid antigen kits.

