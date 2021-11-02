New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Over 106.85 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India reported 10,423 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

