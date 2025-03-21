New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Centre through the implementation of the Silk Samagra-2 scheme has extended support for the development of the sericulture industry in the country and to increase the productivity and livelihoods of silk farmers and weavers, Pabitra Margherita, the Minister of State for Textiles, said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday.

So far, an assistance of Rs. 1,074.94 crores has been extended to State Governments covering around 78,000 beneficiaries, for implementation of beneficiary-oriented critical field-level components under the scheme, he said.

The Minister said further that under the National Handloom Development Programme and Raw Material Supply Scheme implemented by the Handloom sector, support to handloom workers including silk handloom workers is provided.

The thrust of the ongoing Silk Samagra-2 scheme is to become Aatmanirbhar in the silk sector. The initiatives under the Silk Samagra-2 scheme are to enhance international-grade bivoltine silk production and boosting of silk exports.

He said that the Union Government aims to establish India as a global leader in silk production and exports through a multi-pronged strategy focusing on production enhancement, quality improvement, infrastructure development, R&D, and market expansion. (ANI)

