Mandi, Mar 10 (PTI) Two people have been arrested and more than 11 kg of charas was recovered from their vehicle here on Friday, police said.

The contraband was recovered from an Innova car in Dhari village and the driver Kali Dass, a resident of Balh area here, and one Tek Sing, a resident of Kullu district's Chanaun area were arrested, SP Mandi Shalini Agnihotri said.

The preliminary investigation pointed out that the drugs were sold by Chand, police said.

The police parties conducted raids at several places owned by the accused and seized over Rs 2 lakhs besides gold, bank passbooks and six vehicles belonging to Dass have been impounded, they said.

The duo have been booked under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

