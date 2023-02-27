Kohima, Feb 27 (PTI) A voter turnout of over 12 per cent was recorded in the Nagaland Assembly elections till 9 am on Monday with the polling process being peaceful in the first two hours, an official said.

Voting began at 7 am with over 13 lakh electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.

“Polling percentage is 12.19 per cent till 9 am. Voting is peaceful as of now,” the Election Commission official said.

The nominees are contesting in 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Polling will continue till 4 pm, while counting of votes will be on March 2.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants.

The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

The NPF, which won 26 seats in the last assembly polls, has fielded candidates in 22 seats, but one of them withdrew, leaving 21 in the fray.

Nineteen nominees are contesting as Independents.

The electors include 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,291 polling stations.

