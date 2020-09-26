Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have seized 1,230.8 litres of illicit liquor from nine storage and distribution centres in Amritsar.

As part of a special drive against illegal liquor trade, the police detected nine illicit liquor distribution centres in Amritsar's Majitha, Ajnala and Attari sub-divisions, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi 4th Among World’s Most Admired Men of 2020, Sudha Murthy in List of 20 Most Admired Women: YouGov Rankings.

A total of 12,30,800 ml of liquor was seized during raids on these centres, he said in a statement here.

FIRs have been registered in the matter, the DGP said.

Also Read | Delhi Air to Worsen in Next 3 Days As Farmers Continue to Burn Stubble in Punjab and Haryana.

Further raids are being planned across Amritsar (rural), he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)