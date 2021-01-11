Aizawl, Jan 11 (PTI) More than 14,000 health workers have been registered in Mizoram for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase of the drive on January 16, an official statement said on Monday.

The collection of data for frontline workers is underway, the statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations Department said.

Mizoram, along with the rest of the country, had conducted dry runs of the vaccination drive on January 2 and 8.

The state government, apart from setting up a steering committee, has established state, district and block level task forces for the drive, it said.

Four facilities have been identified in Aizawl and Lunglei for the drive, the statement said.

Training programmes on COVID-19 vaccination were held in the state, district and block levels, it said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with chief ministers of states and lieutenant governors of Union territories to review the preparedness for the drive.

