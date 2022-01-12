New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Union Government on Wednesday said that over 16.50 Crore (16,50,88,086) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccines are still available with the states and Union Territories (UTs).

Further, the ministry said over 157.13 crore (1,57,13,43,575) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Earlier on Tuesday, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 153.70 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

