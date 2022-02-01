New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.21 crore with more than 50 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day, it said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Be First Speaker in Debate on Motion of Thanks.

Cumulatively, 54,19,67,745 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories and 40,81,92,353 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to ministry data.

The ministry further said that cumulatively 94,33,81,379 first doses have been administered and 71,58,56,810 second doses have been given.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Points Table Updated: Leaderboard and Latest Team Standings of Pakistan Super League Season 7 With Net Run Rate.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.21 crore (167,21,94,503). More than 50 lakh (50,63,394) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday, it said.

In the 15-18 age group, 4,71,44,423 first doses and 10,81,838 second doses have been administered.

More than 1,29,56,314 'precaution' doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)