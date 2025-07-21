New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) More than 16,600 challans have been issued for drunk driving in the national capital so far this year with an average of over 81 challans every day, according to data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police.

An analysis of the data shows that the New Delhi range, which comprises several high-security areas as well as popular party hubs of Connaught Place and Khan Market, recorded the least number of challans at 1,370.

The Southern Range, comprising South and South-East Delhi, recorded 2,424 prosecutions for drunken driving. The Hauz Khas Village, Mehrauli, Qutub Enclave come under the Southern Range.

Between January 1 and July 15, a total of 16,608 challans were issued for driving under the influence. The highest number of cases was reported from the Northern Range, with 4,581 challans issued. The range has areas such as Rohini, Outer North Delhi, and North West Delhi.

Speaking about the high number of challans, DCP Traffic (Northern Range) Sandhya Swamy noted that the region has “a lot of industrial areas and highways, including localities like Narela, Bawana, and Netaji Subhash Place, with various malls and marketplaces, and instances of reckless driving".

“Due to the major highways connecting Delhi to Haryana, we often see heavy vehicular traffic, which leads to an increased number of drunk drivers,” she said.

The senior officer said enforcement teams focus particularly on four-wheelers. “While monitoring all vehicles, we focus specially on four-wheelers as they generally lead to serious fatalities,” Swamy said.

Explaining their approach, she said the police conduct regular checks and special drives on weekends, sometimes collaborating with the local police.

"Whenever we find that a vehicle has a drunk driver, we issue a challan. If there is another rider in the vehicle, we ask them to drive. But for commercial vehicles, we impound them.”

The Eastern Range, which includes East Delhi, North East, and Shahdara areas, recorded a total of 3,183 challans. According to officials, public drinking is a major reason for the high number of challans.

The Central Range, which includes North and Central Delhi, saw 2,779 challans. This area covers parts of Delhi University's North Campus, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, and the narrow lanes of Old Delhi.

The Southern Range, comprising South and South-East Delhi, registered 2,424 cases. Localities like Hauz Khas Village, the Qutub Minar area, and Lajpat Nagar Central Market are known for their nightlife and eateries.

The Western Range, which includes West Delhi, Dwarka, and Outer Delhi, reported 2,271 cases. Popular spots such as Rajouri Garden Market, Punjabi Bagh Club Road fall under this region.

The New Delhi Range, covering Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath Market, and diplomatic zones such as Chanakyapuri, had 1,370 challans.

Traffic police officials said that drunk driving is treated as a non-compoundable offence, which means violators are issued a court challan and the final penalty is decided by the court. The offender's vehicle is also impounded.

So far this year, 154 repeat offenders have been caught. "Repeat offences within three years result in a Rs 15,000 fine and/or a two-year jail term, and/or cancellation of the driving licence under the Motor Vehicles Act," an official said.

Officials added that Delhi Police may also register a case under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with “causing death or endangering the life or personal safety of others by a rash or negligent act”, in cases where drunk driving leads to serious injuries or fatalities.

Recent incidents have drawn attention to the risks posed by driving in an intoxicated state. On July 9, five pavement dwellers, including an eight-year-old girl, were injured in Vasant Vihar after a speeding Audi, allegedly driven by a drunk man, ran over them while they were sleeping on a footpath.

Earlier, on May 29, two people were killed and three others, including a pregnant woman and a child, were injured when a teenager, who was allegedly in an intoxicated state, lost control of his vehicle in Janakpuri. The car hit two cyclists before crashing into a roadside jhuggi in the early hours.

Another senior officer said that enforcement officers sometimes have to adopt a stricter approach. “Sometimes, when it gets difficult and people are not cooperating, we tend to be stricter and try to educate them about the impact of their recklessness,” the officer said.

Drunk driving cases had seen a steep increase last year. In the first three months of 2024, 6,591 challans were issued compared to 399 cases recorded in the same period in 2022.

