Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) Over 17,800 sterilisation surgeries to control the stray dog population have been conducted by the Jammu Municipal Corporation, officials said on Friday, setting a target of 70 per cent sterilisation in the next one-and-a-half years.

The information was given at a meeting chaired by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) commissioner Avny Lavasa here with special focus on the ongoing animal birth control (ABC) programme in all the 75 wards of the corporation, officials said.

“Till date, 17,825 sterilisation surgeries have been done to control the stray dog population under ABC and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) by the JMC through an NGO,” an official of the JMC said.

He said more than 70 per cent of the stray dog population will be sterilised with a target-oriented approach in the next one-and-a-half years.

Earier, Lavasa visited the Municipal Animal Care Centre at Roop Nagar and inspected the ongoing construction work to strengthen the infrastructure to have all basic treatment facilities for the sick and injured stray animals.

She also visited the proposed site for the construction of a veterinary hospital for the sick and injured stray animals, the official said.

During the financial year 2020-2021, he said 2,057 stray animals were rescued and provided treatment at the centre and also 1,872 doses of ARV were given to the stray dogs.

“For the time-bound redressal of general public complaints regarding rescue of sick and injured stray animals, different teams with rescue vehicles have been constituted, which are working round-the-clock for providing timely treatment at the centre,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the JMC commissioner appealed to the public for their cooperation in the successful implementation of ABC and ARV programmes within the JMC limits.

“An effective implementation of the ABC/ARV programme will not only control the stray dog population, but also curb the spread of rabies and reduce man-animal conflicts,” she said.

