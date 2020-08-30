Ghaziabad, Aug 30 (PTI) Over 1,900 vehicle owners were penalised for the violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms, Ghaziabad police said on Sunday.

Some of them were not wearing masks and didn't use helmets, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Police challaned 1,949 two-wheeler and four-wheeler owners, he said, adding that four vehicles were seized.

The SSP said Rs 1.05 lakh was recovered in fine.

He said only two persons with two children are allowed in four-wheelers.

One person is permitted on a motorcycle. Wearing a mask and helmet is necessary for women travelling on two-wheelers, the SSP added.

