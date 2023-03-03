New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) More than one lakh screenings have been performed so far as part of a mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia from India by 2047, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

He said the government is working in tandem with 17 focused states to achieve the goal.

Announcing the Union Budget for 2023-24 in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 will be launched.

The Union Health ministry in collaboration with the Tribal ministry and states has prepared a roadmap to screen around seven crore people under the age of 40 years in 200 districts having the most affected people, officials said.

"In the #AmritKaalBudget, it was announced to launch a mission to eliminate sickle cell anemia from India by 2047. Towards this, PM @NarendraModi Ji's Govt is working in tandem with Govts of 17 focused States. So far, over 1 lakh screenings have been performed," Mandaviya said.

The government will take up eradication of sickle cell anemia in a mission mode and hold massive screening in affected tribal areas for early detection of cases, Mandaviya had said earlier.

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), a genetic condition, is widespread among the tribal population in India and in other vulnerable populations, Mandaviya had said.

"Going forward, the government will also issue cards to tribal people below 40 years affected by the disease after screening mentioning their sickle cell anemia status and also hold pre-marital counselling to make the patients aware of the detrimental effects of the disease if they marry another sickle cell anemia patient and give birth," Mandaviya had said.

The screening is aimed at reducing the prevalence of the disease.

The screening will be done using the rapid "point of care" histological test for which a person will just have to give blood.

