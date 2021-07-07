New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Till Wednesday morning, over 2.19 crore Covid vaccine doses were sent to all the states from July's supply, the Union health ministry said.

It said some media reports alleged that there was 32 per cent less vaccination in the last one week as compared to the week preceding it.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that all the states and Union territories were informed well in advance about the doses that will be available in July, including the supply to private hospitals.

The states have been advised to plan their COVID-19 vaccination sessions based on the availability of the vaccine doses.

Following discussions with the vaccine manufacturers, the health ministry had communicated to all the states that they will receive more than 12 crore Covid vaccine doses in July.

Till Wednesday morning, over 2.19 crore doses were sent to all the states and Union territories from July's supply, according to the statement.

The states have been requested to share the likely indicative demand in case more vaccine doses are required by them, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)