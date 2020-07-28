New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): As over 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital to be benefitted under PM-UDAY, more than 2.8 lakh registrations have been completed, said Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, the project is progressing unhindered amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Also Read | J&K Reports 489 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally in UT Rises to 18,879: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

"Significant progress made under Prime Minister - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) to recognise and confer ownership rights to benefit more than 40 lakh residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The process has continued unhindered despite the challenges posed by lockdown," Puri said in a tweet.

"2,83,258 registrations are now completed which will benefit nearly 15 lakh residents. 97,124 geographic information system (GIS) mappings are done," he tweeted.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Congratulates Students For Passing Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Exams, Wishes Them Bright Future.

"18,663 completed applications received. Conveyance deeds handed over to 997 people," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)