New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Over 2.9 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi have registered themselves under the PM-UDAY scheme for getting ownership rights of their properties.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that 1,109 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips have been handed over under the Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana.

Also Read | Fact Check: No Formal Inquiry Conducted by Indian Army into Galwan Valley Clash, Government Denies Media Report.

"PM-UDAY Scheme to benefit 50 lakh citizens of 1731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi successfully continues ahead. 1109 Conveyance Deeds & Authorization Slips have been handed over. 2,90,313 people have already registered. Request others to register soon. The mission continues...," Puri tweeted.

According to the ministry, 2,773 field surveys have so far been conducted by agencies in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Mitu Singh Leaves from Enforcement Directorate Office: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

In October last year, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital. Later, Parliament had passed a bill to grant ownership rights to the residents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)