Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized more than two kilograms of heroin from a field in Punjab's Ferozepur district, officials said.

Acting on specific information, BSF troops were undertaking a search operation on the outskirts of Maboke village in the morning, the official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Road Accident: Newlyweds Couple Killed After Bike Collides With Canter in Vijayapura.

Around 7:30 am, they found a black-coloured bag containing three packets of heroin weighing around 2.60 kilograms from the field, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)