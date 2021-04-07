New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Over 200 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, police said on Wednesday.

According to data shared by the police, 220 cases for such violations were registered.

"A total of 534 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) and 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) of the Delhi Police Act and section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC," a police officer said.

The police issued 842 challans to people for not wearing masks, he said.

West district lodged five FIRs and issued 31 challans during the night curfew. A total of 49 people were prosecuted in Outer district and one in New Delhi district, the police said.

South and Southeast districts filed 13 and 118 cases respectively. In Northwest district, 59 people were booked for violating the curfew rules, officials said, adding that two persons were booked under section 188 of the IPC, six vehicles were impounded under the Delhi Police Act and 32 challans were issued in East district.

No case was registered in Shahdara district, they said.

The police said they had made announcements regarding the night curfew at busy market areas and other crowded places under every police station.

The Delhi government announced a seven-hour night curfew on Tuesday. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city. The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30.

However, it exempts people of certain professions from the curfew.

Delhi recorded 5,506 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the sharpest daily spike this year that pushed the infection tally to 6,90,568, while 20 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 11,133, according to the health department.

"The Delhi Police will strictly enforce it except for the exempted categories mentioned in the order. All concerned should strictly observe the restrictions as given in the DDMA order," Public Relations Officer of the force Chinmoy Biswal had said.

"Fresh movement passes will be issued on demand. Those requiring it and qualifying for it can also visit the Delhi Police website to apply for it. All field functionaries will be available in their jurisdictions to enforce the DDMA order and facilitate the exempted categories," he had added.

According to the order issued by the chief secretary and chairperson of the executive body of the DDMA, a sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the recent past, along with a high positivity rate, has been observed in the national capital.

"It is felt that a night curfew needs to be imposed in the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities and services, as an emergency measure for the well-being and safety of people," the order had stated.

Those exempted from the night curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, the inter-state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of the offices of diplomats and those holding any constitutional post on the production of a valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services will also be exempted.

Officials of the district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services and all other essential services will also be exempted from the night curfew on the production of a valid identity card.

Private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and those associated with diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical and health services will be exempted, the order had said.

Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments, including grocery, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, medical equipment shops, banks, insurance offices and ATMs, private security agencies, mediapersons, telecom and internet services, information technology and IT-enabled services, e-commerce of essential services, will be allowed on the production of the e-pass.

