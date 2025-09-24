New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Delhi Police has solved a blind hit-and-run case within eight days by apprehending the accused and recovering the offending vehicle in the South West district, informed the police.

According to police, on September 15, around 1 pm, a PCR call was received at Vasant Vihar police station, reporting that car belonging to Mayank Jain had been hit by a another car between 2 am and 3 am at the Munirka flyover. When Jain stepped out of his vehicle, the driver allegedly hit him deliberately and fled from the spot. Jain, who sustained injuries, was admitted to RR Hospital, Dhaula Kuan, for treatment. Based on the complaint, a case under FIR No. 221/25 was registered at Vasant Vihar police station.

Police stated that more than 200 CCTV cameras installed along the Ring Road and its adjoining areas were scanned during the investigation. A suspected car with a broken front glass was identified.

On verification, it was found that the registered owner of the vehicle had passed away two years ago, and the car was being used by his family members. Initial questioning of the family members did not yield results, after which the police put the mobile numbers of the family and domestic staff on surveillance.

During analysis of call records and route mapping through CCTV footage, it was established that Gaurav Bhardwaj, a resident of Greater Kailash Enclave-I, had taken the car to Dwarka on the night of the incident. Police later found that the accused had replaced the damaged front glass at a mechanic shop in GK-I the next day. The broken glass was also recovered on September 20.

On September 22, Bhardwaj was apprehended and, during interrogation, confessed to the crime. The car was also recovered at his instance, police added. (ANI)

