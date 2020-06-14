India News | Over 2,000 Ceasefire Violations in Less Than 6 Months by Pakistan: Defence Spokesperson

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Pakistan has violated ceasefire more than 2,000 times in less than six months this year, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said on Saturday, terming the figures "astonishing".

Speaking to ANI, Anand said, "2020 figure for ceasefire violations is astonishing, there have been more than 2,000 violations in less than six months. If we compare with past years, there were not as many violations in the entire 2018."

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire at least four times along the LoC in Poonch's Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors, Balakote sector in Poonch and in Manjakote sector in Rajouri, Rampur and Uri sector of Baramulla district. (ANI)

