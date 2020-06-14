Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Over 2,000 Ceasefire Violations in Less Than 6 Months by Pakistan: Defence Spokesperson

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 12:57 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Over 2,000 Ceasefire Violations in Less Than 6 Months by Pakistan: Defence Spokesperson

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Pakistan has violated ceasefire more than 2,000 times in less than six months this year, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said on Saturday, terming the figures "astonishing".

Speaking to ANI, Anand said, "2020 figure for ceasefire violations is astonishing, there have been more than 2,000 violations in less than six months. If we compare with past years, there were not as many violations in the entire 2018."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire at least four times along the LoC in Poonch's Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors, Balakote sector in Poonch and in Manjakote sector in Rajouri, Rampur and Uri sector of Baramulla district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement