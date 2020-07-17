Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Over 2,000 COVID-19 positive patients who had been being tested at various government hospitals/centres have gone "missing" over the last 10 days after rapid testing commenced in Telangana, said sources in Telangana Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over 2000 persons who underwent testings for COVID-19 and tested positive at various government hospitals/centres gone missing since around the last ten days after rapid testings started in the state," sources told ANI.

According to sources, health and municipal authorities could not trace the patients after they provided wrong phone numbers and residential addresses.

Telangana reported 1,676 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases to 41,018. Ten patients died due to coronavirus in the state on Thursday taking the death toll to 396.

Of the total cases, 27,295 persons have been cured or discharged and 13,328 patients are in isolation or under treatment in different hospitals. (ANI)

