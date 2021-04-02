Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Ghaziabad district officials on Friday began taking action against violations of publicity norms with the model code of conduct in place ahead of the upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Covering the four blocks of the district where the elections would be conducted on April 15, officials have cracked down on violators as 5,800 posters, 4,712 wall paintings, 7,267 small hoardings, 2,470 big hoardings and 4,543 banners have been removed.

Surety bonds of different amounts have been taken from 4,000 people who are allegedly involved in criminal antecedents so as to not create any nuisance during the elections, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

Fifty-seven booths have been identified as sensitive, 114 over-sensitive and 132 hyper sensitive. For the clearing of materials, 3,832 government employees have been pressed into service while 20 per cent staff has been kept on reserve.

In spite of holidays, all branches of State Bank of India have been instructed to work during the filing of nomination days i.e. April 3 and 4, so that the money may be deposited till the last time of nomination.

Meanwhile, FIRs were registered against 18 assistant returning officers for not joining their duties to their assigned block developmental areas, the DM added.

The panchayat elections will be held across UP in four phases on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29. Counting of votes will be done on May 2.

