New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 21 crore, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

It said 14,15,190 people in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 9,075 in the same group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 1,82,25,509 persons across the country have received their first dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years their first vaccine dose, it said.

The country has administered 21,18,39,768 doses in total, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

The total of 21,18,39,768 includes 98,61,648 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose and 67,71,436 HCWs who have taken the second dose, and 1,55,53,395 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received their first dose and 84,87,493 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

It also has 1,82,25,509 and 9,373 people in the 18-44 years age who have received the first does and second dose respectively.

Besides them, 6,53,51,847 and 1,05,17,121 beneficiaries aged 45-60 years have been administered the first dose and second dose respectively, and 5,84,18,226 and 1,86,43,720 people above 60 years have taken the first dose and second dose respectively.

As on the 134 th day of the vaccination drive, a total of 28,09,436 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 25,11,052 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,98,384 beneficiaries received the second dose, as per the provisional report till 7 PM.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, it said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

