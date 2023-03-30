New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Education on Thursday said that more than 22.70 lakh learners participated in the event of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT), under Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram (New India Literacy Programme), held this month.

The FLNAT was held on March 19, 2023, across 10 States and UTs in the country to assess the basic reading, writing and numeracy skills of the neo-literates.

The youth and students of schools and colleges were involved as volunteer teachers to organize teaching-learning activities.

As per the Ministry of Education, "More than 22.70 lakh learners participated in the event of Foundational Literacy and numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) so that they can be declared as literates on qualifying. Non-literates of 15 years and above age group included men and women of more than 80 years of age, who were proud to hold a pen. The learners were extremely motivated for appearing in the assessment test."

The ministry said, "Maximum number of learners of 9,25,854 including 5,91,421 females appeared in Madhya Pradesh against the initial target of 5,35,000 learners."

"The Assessment test was conducted in all 52 districts. In an inspiring incident, in Jhabua, a tribal district of Madhya Pradesh where a maximum number of learners 58470 appeared in the test, a groom Neelesh Vasuniya, village Nawapada, Block Thandla, district Jhabua stopped his wedding procession and appeared in the assessment test before the wedding procession proceeded," Ministry added. Education Ministry further said that in Rajasthan 5,48,352 learners including 3,98,418 females appeared in the assessment test. The assessment test was organized in the schools of all 33 districts of the state. "In Tamil Nadu test was organized in all 38 districts in which 5,28,416 learners (female 4,36,020, male 92,371 and) appeared. Twenty-five (25) transgender of 13 districts also appeared for the test. In Uttar Pradesh, FLNAT was held in all 75 districts. A total of 1,46,055 learners appeared in the test. In Ladakh UT Administration, in both Leh and Kargil districts, 7,366 learners appeared in the test," it added.

The ministry went on to add that in other states like Odisha the numbers of learners, who appeared in the FLNAT, were 44,702 in Odisha, 48,691 in Jharkhand, 10,013 in Jharkhand, 3000 in Meghalaya and 2,596 in Chandigarh (UT).

Nav Bharat Saaksharata Karyakram or New India Literacy Programme is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme approved by the Government of India for implementation during FYs 2022-27.

The scheme is in alignment with the recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The scheme targets all non-literates of age 15 years and above in the country, with more focus on females and educationally backward states. It has five components, namely; i) Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, ii) Critical Life Skills, iii) Basic Education, iv) Vocational Skills, (v) Continuing Education.

The scheme is to be implemented through volunteer teachers. NYKS volunteers, community, students of schools and Higher Education Institutions and Teacher Education institutions will be involved in teaching-learning activities for its effective implementation in the country.

Recently University Grant Commission (UGC) issued directions on January 27, 2023, to the Vice Chancellors of Universities and Principals of all colleges in the country for the involvement of students/Higher Education Institutions in the implementation of the scheme.

The learners are encouraged to access the learning content in local languages in online mode through the DIKSHA platform of NCERT. Government/Aided schools registered under UDISE are the units of implementation of the scheme. Certification of learners will be done twice a year by conducting Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Tests in collaboration with NIOS. (ANI)

