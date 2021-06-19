New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) India has administered more than 27.62 crore coronavirus vaccine doses so far with a total of 33,72,742 jabs being given on Saturday, the health ministry said.

The ministry, in a statement, said 20,49,101 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 78,394 as the second dose in the 18-44 age group on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 5,39,11,586 persons across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 12,23,196 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

A total of 27,62,55,304 Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered across the country, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

As on Day-155 of the vaccination drive on Saturday, total 33,72,742 vaccine doses were given. A total of 29,00,953 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 4,71,789 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

