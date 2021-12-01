New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Over 27,000 government schools in the country are operating in "kuchcha buildings", with the highest numbers in Assam followed by Odisha, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared the statistics in response to a question by citing the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data of 2019-20.

According to the data, 27,099 schools are operating out of "kuchcha" buildings.

While Assam has 6,554 government schools operating from "kuchcha" buildings, Odisha has 3,739 such schools followed by Maharashtra (2,209), Tamil Nadu (1,878) and West Bengal (1,142).

